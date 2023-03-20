AP News Digest 7 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

BIDEN-JUDGE — One of President Joe Biden’s nominees to a prestigious federal appeals court has generated rare concern from some Democrats and outside groups over his signature on a legal brief defending a parental notification law. It brings in the issue of abortion to an already contentious confirmation fight. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on. China and Russia have described Xi’s trip as part of efforts to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.” SENT: 190 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing throughout the day, will be updated.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify before a New York grand jury, giving the former president an indirect opportunity to make a case that he shouldn’t face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. By Eric Tucker and Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 370 words, photos. UPCOMING: Timing of grand jury appearance uncertain. Also see MORE ON TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES below.

SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE-UBS — Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 60.5% in early trading after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost $3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system. By Jamey Keaten and Ken Sweet. SENT: 990 words, photos, video. With SIGNATURE BANK FAILURE — New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank.

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea said it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

OPIOID CRISIS-PENALTIES — State lawmakers nationwide are responding to the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history by pushing harsher penalties for possessing fentanyl and other powerful lab-made opioids that are connected to about 70,000 deaths a year. By Gabe Stern, James Pollard and Geoff Mulvihill. UPCOMING: 1,030 words, photos by 9 a.m. With OPIOID CRISIS-PENALTIES-LOCALIZE IT.

BOOK BANS-SCHOOL LIBRARIES — School districts and legislatures are debating rules to limit or ban access to some books, many of them with LGBTQ themes. Iowa's Republican governor is backing a bill that could result in the removal of books from school libraries in all state districts if they’re successfully challenged in any one of them. By Scott McFetridge, Anthony Izaguirre and Sara Cline. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 9 a.m. This is the Tuesday Spotlight. With BOOK BANS-SCHOOL LIBRARIES-LOCALIZE IT.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-PROTESTS — Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MEDIC VOLUNTEERS — A team of volunteer specialist doctors has set up a mobile clinic in a cramped municipal building in a former front-line village in Ukraine. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AMMUNITION — European Union ministers are meeting to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country. SENT: 350 words.

HUMOR PRIZE-ADAM SANDLER — Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize, praise from comic pals. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BIDEN-MENTAL HEALTH-TED LASSO — Bidens to host “Ted Lasso” cast to promote mental health. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MIAMI BEACH-SPRING BREAK CURFEW — Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after two fatal shootings. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

LITTLE HAVANA — Cuban baseball team draws ire, support in Little Havana. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-ABORTION — No Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights than Trump. But in the early days of the 2024 presidential contest, no Republican has worked harder to avoid the issue than the former president either. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

MISINFORMATION-EDUCATION — Educators around the country are pushing for greater digital media literacy education to teach people how to better combat online misinformation. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

FRANCE PENSION REFORM — France’s government is fighting for its survival against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote. SENT: 330 words, photos. UPCOMING: Voting after 11 a.m.

TAIWAN-CHINA-PRESIDENT — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland. SENT: 770 words, photo.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — A firebrand Israeli minister claimed there’s “no such thing” as a Palestinian people as Israel’s new coalition government, its most hard-line ever, plowed ahead with a part of its plan to overhaul the judiciary. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOMALIA-DROUGHT DEATHS — A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid the longest drought on record in Somalia last year and half of them likely were children. SENT: 340 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US-PILOT — A former United States military pilot accused of training Chinese aviators could have been lured from China to Australia as part of a U.S. plan to extradite him to his homeland, his lawyer said. SENT: 320 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistani police arrested scores more supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for attacking officers over the weekend outside an Islamabad court where the ousted premier was to appear on graft charges, officials said. SENT: 420 words, photo.

ECUADOR-EARTHQUAKE — Funerals for some of the victims of Ecuador’s earthquake have begun after a 6.8 magnitude temblor killed 15 people in Ecuador and Peru this weekend. SENT: 670 words, photos, videos.

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE SUMMARY REPORT — A major new United Nations report being released is expected to provide a sobering reminder that time is running out if humanity wants to avoid passing a dangerous global warming threshold. SENT: 570 words, photos.

EMIRATES-HISTORIC PEARLING TOWN — Archaeologists say they have found the oldest pearling town in the Persian Gulf on an island off one of the northern sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates. SENT: 660 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-DEAD FISH — Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said. SENT: 270 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets sank after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 680 words, photos.

STARBUCKS-CEO — Starbucks officially has a new CEO, naming Laxman Narasimhan to lead the Seattle coffee giant. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. UPCOMING: 260 words, photos by 8 a.m.

