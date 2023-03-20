Taipei celebrates Holi in COVID-free environment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Grand Holi Taipei festival dyed the cloudy skies on Saturday (March 18).

For the third consecutive year, the Holi festival was held at Green River Park in New Taipei City. This opening ceremony featured 20 Indian and Taiwanese performers showcasing traditional dances from different regions of India.

Over 600 attendees lounged on the grass and savored chana masala, mix-veg curry, samosas, gulab jamun, and other must-haves from North Indian cuisine. The crowd chattered in anticipation of the distribution of color packets by volunteers after lunch.



Attendees enjoyed the event. (Saloni Meghnani photo)

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Despite the chilly winds, people from all over the world danced to famous Bollywood tunes as well as Latin and Western hit songs.

People of all ages smeared the organic, safe, washable colors across the faces of family, friends, and strangers alike. As Indians continue to share in Holi activities, more people of all ages and backgrounds come to play in shades of green, blue, pink, and yellow.

Bhartiya Kar-Seva Mandali Taiwan (BKMT), formed by prominent Indian-restaurant owners in Taiwan, is a non-profit group that strives to do good for the local community. They support the growing Indian society by hosting events and sharing Indian culture.



The BKMT Team. (BKMT photo)

Holi is a time to forgive and forget and to let go of grudges and negativity. One of the BKMT members commented, "we need events that bring people together and educate them about our culture."



(BKMT photo)



(BKMT photo)