Europe Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System Market Size Factory Price And Marginal Revenue Analysis By 2031

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market held a market value of USD 4,789.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 11,591.1 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Europe Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System.

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market held a market value of USD 4,789.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 11,591.1 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The machine vision system industry is spurring heavily owing to the increase in automation in end use industries, such as automotive, semiconductor, packaging, consumer electronics, and printing, among others. The companies focused on the market are deploying newer machines which corporate innovative components for top-notch vision guided robotic systems. Thus, all such factors drive the market growth.

On the other hand, the surging cyberattacks in the automation industries is hampering the growth rate. Furthermore, the increasing hassle of integration of rule-based algorithms to perform complex inspections is also restricting the growth rate of the machine vision systems in the European market.

Growth Influencers:

Surge in Demand for Vision Guided Robotic Systems

The machine vision systems, comprising of 2D or 3D systems, play a prominent role in facilitating the next generation of autonomous robots to be used in several end use industries. The factor that increases the preference rate of machine vision systems is its accessibility and high application-friendly surface for vision guided robotic systems. It also offers a high-speed rate, that is sought by many end users. Thus, the increasing demand from automation and robotics industry pushes the market growth of the machine vision industry in the European region.

Increasing Need for Quality Inspection and Automation

Several industries are aiming to incorporate quality assurance and inspections in their daily routines for better functioning of the business. The upsurge in automated quality assurance is pushing the requirement for top-notch machine vision systems. Moreover, owing to the pandemic outbreak, companies are focusing on lesser human intervention and more automated procedures. In light of this, the acceptance of machine vision systems is highly increasing and is driving the growth rate to higher levels.

Segments Overview:

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market is segmented into type, components, platform, function module, camera vision and lenses, and industry.

By Type

o 1D Vision Systems

o 2D Vision Systems

? Area Scan

? Line Scan

o 3D Vision Systems

The 2D vision systems held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021. On the other hand, the 3D vision systems is projected to gain highest growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period.

By Components

o Hardware

? Lighting System

? Optical system (Camera & lenses)

? Sensors

? Infrared Detectors

? Industrial X-Rays

? Others

o Software

? On-premises

? Cloud

o Services

? Maintenance & Support

? Consulting & Training

Based on hardware, the optical system segment held the largest market share amongst all hardware components during forecast period. The services segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 Million revenue by 2028.

By Platform

o PC Based

o Camera Based Vision System

The camera based vision system segment is projected to grow highest with a CAGR of 12.4% over the anticipated period.

By Function Module

o Positioning/ Guidance/ Location

o Identification

o Inspection and Verification

o Gauging/ Measurement

o Soldering and Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling and Disassembling

o Painting and Dispensing

o Others

The inspection and verification is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1800 Million during 2022-2030. The gauging/measurement segment held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021.

By Camera Vision and Lenses

o Lens

? Telecentric Lenses

? Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses

? 360-degree view lenses

? Infrared & UV lenses

? Short Wave Infrared Lenses

? Medium Wave Infrared Lenses

? Long Wave Infrared Lenses

? Ultraviolet Lenses

o Camera Vision

? Area Scan Camera

? Line Scan Cameras

? Others

Based on lens, the 360-degree view lenses was the highest shareholding type of lens in 2021. On the other hand, the camera vision segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 10.8%.

By Industry

o Industrial Applications

? Automotive

? Electronics Manufacturing

? Food & Beverage Manufacturing

? Packaging

? Semiconductors

? Pharmaceuticals

? Warehouse & Logistics

? Wood & Paper

? Textiles

? Glass

? Rubber & Plastic

o Non-Industrial Applications

? Printing

? Sports & Entertainment

? Intelligent Transportation

? Medical Imaging

? Retail

? Others

The industrial applications held the largest market share of more than 80% in 2021. On the basis of non-industrial applications, the sports & entertainment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment among all non-industrial applications.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market has been bifurcated into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe region is further divided into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Western Europe. The Germany market for machine vision systems is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1500 Million during 2022-2030.

Furthermore, the Eastern European region is divided into Poland, Russia, and rest of Eastern Europe, and the regional growth is supposed to supplement steadily over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market include Adept Technology, Inc. (Omron), Adlink Technology Inc, Flir Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instrument Corporation, Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Texas Instruments, Applied vision corp., Basler AG, Baumer Ltd., Canon, Inc., Cognex Corporation, among others.

Major four players in the market hold approximately 15% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Cognex Corporation launched In-Sight 3D-L4000 embedded vision system. This smart camera uses 3D laser displacement technology, enabling engineers to perform a variety of inspections on automated manufacturing lines fast, correctly, and cost effectively.

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in machine vision (2D and 3D) system, cost analysis of machine vision (2D and 3D) system, Unit Cost Analysis of machine vision (2D and 3D) system

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market report answers questions such as:

? What is the market size and forecast of the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market during the assessment period?

? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

? What is the market share of the leading players in the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market?

