Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Size Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Size

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Freight Procurement Technology Solutions. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Freight Procurement Technology Solutions.

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market in 2021 was valued at USD 812.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 1,392.2 Million by the year 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% over the projected period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS247

Freight procurement or logistics procurement refers to hiring third party logistics service providers for freight transportation. Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising e-commerce sector coupled with mergers & acquisitions can create new potential opportunities in the market. Despite the driving factors, high initial cost of solutions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding these solutions is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Supply chain visibility and transparency have started to become a priority, because of the advantages it provides to a firm. Therefore, the firms share certain information with consumers as well as trading partners. Companies are able to connect better with their consumers by increasing the supply chain transparency. It also helps to build trust and achieve better visibility to all aspects of the supply chain to enable improvements and also respond faster and in an effective manner when issues occur. Hence, the demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is segmented based on component, deployment, and industry.

By Component,

? Software Applications

o Carrier Management

o Freight Tendering

o KPIs and Analytics

o Order Management and Control

o Others

? Services

o Professional

o Managed/Outsourced

The software applications segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the market of over 75% in 2021, owing to its high demand. Within this segment, the order management and control segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.7% during the projected period owing to the increasing demand for freight procurement technology solutions for efficient tracking and fulfilling of the sales orders. Within the services segment, the professional sub segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of around USD 33 million during 2022 to 2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS247

By Deployment,

? Cloud-Based

? On-Premises

The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.3% during the projected period owing to the growing usage of cloud-based services by many companies owing to their efficient deployment as compared to the on-premises segment.

By Industry,

? Retail

? Agriculture

? FMCG Manufacturing

? Food & Beverages

? Oil & Gas

? Others

The retail segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 32% in 2021 owing to the growing demand for freight procurement technology solutions in the retail sector. Moreover, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.7% over the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverages industry globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period owing to the growth of e-commerce in the region and due to the continuous trade growth.

The North America region is expected to surpass a market size of about USD 400 million by 2025 owing to the presence of major players in the market and growing awareness regarding importance of the freight procurement solutions.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS247

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market include Alpega Group, Blue Yonder, Coupa, EC Sourcing Group, Enterprise System Solutions Pvt. Ltd., FreightPOP, Jaegger, MercuryGate International, Inc., Nexus (Infor), Vision Global, Sleek Technologies, Translogistics Inc., Transporeon Group Americas Inc., Freightender, FreightArea.com, Freightos, Transmate, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 55%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. Coupa is one of the significant players in the market and has domestic and international clients that have strong presence in the global market such as Sanofi, Uber, Unilever, P&G, AON and AIRBUS, among others. In August 2021, Coupa Software launched the Coupa App Marketplace, which provides customers a smarter and an easier way for extending the power of the leading business spend management platform.

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Regulations/Standard of Freight Procurement Technology Solutions: Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC), Smart Freight Procurement (SFP), IWAY Standard

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market report answers questions such as:

? What is the market size and forecast of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market during the assessment period?

? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

? What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market?

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS247

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com