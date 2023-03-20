Digital Shipyard Market Report Covers, Future Trends with Research 2023 to 2030

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Digital Shipyard Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Digital Shipyard Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Digital Shipyard Market to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027.Global Digital Shipyard Market is valued approximately at USD 0.69 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The digital shipyard aims to revolutionize the shipyard industry from top to bottom by utilizing the proper technology to achieve strategic goals; From the boardroom table at the shipyard to the factory floor. The way forward is to alter the whole organizational environment and business processes over the full lifespan. For major shipyards, the creation of a digital shipyard is an intriguing possibility. The digital shipyard market is driven by rise in global seaborne trade and increase in the adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions.

For instance, as per Statista, Between 2006 and 2019, the volume of loaded and unloaded products in international seaborne trade increased by about 39 to 43 percent. In 2019, roughly 11 billion tons of goods were loaded around the world. furthermore, rise in product launches and private players initiatives boost the market growth further. For instance, Siemens Digital Industries Software launched its new Simcenter system simulation solutions in October 2019, focused at assisting industries with precise and competitive system modelling. However, increased vulnerability to cyber threats may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The presence of growing economies such as China and India, which are modernizing and buying marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards and to create a strong foothold in the marine industry, means that Asia Pacific has significant development potential in the digital shipyard market. To achieve its goal of digital transformation at various levels of digitalization, the Asia Pacific region uses advanced technologies and solutions at leading shipyards such as China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (China), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), and Cochin Shipyard (India), among others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Damen Shipyards Group

Siemens

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd.

AVEVA Group Plc

Kranendonk Smart Robotics

Dassault Systemes

BAE Systems

Inmarsat Plc

Prostep AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type:

Commercial Shipyards

Military Shipyards

By Technology:

Internet of Things

Block chain

Robotics & Automation

Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

Additive Manufacturing

Digital Twin Technology

Others

By Capacity:

Large

Medium

Small

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

