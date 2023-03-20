BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic) Market Report 2023 to 2030: Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic) Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaic) Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global BIPV Market to reach USD 51.6 billion by 2027.Global BIPV Market is valued approximately at USD 14.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

BIPV refers for building-integrated photovoltaics, which are photovoltaic materials that are utilized to replace some traditional construction components. It’s utilized in roofs, skylights, and facades, among other elements. Solar panels are a type of building-integrated photovoltaics that are used in the construction industry. Thin-film solar panels, flexible thin-film solar panels, thin-film or crystalline based solar panels, and semi-transparent solar panels are among the several kinds offered. BIPV is one of the fastest growing segments of the worldwide solar PV industry currently.

The market is driven by the key factors such as rise in government initiatives for solar energy panel and rising awareness regarding green infrastructure. For instance, European researchers from the Grenoble Interdisciplinary Research Institute invented solar PV panels with changing colours that can self-adjust to the strength of light and the temperature level of buildings with glass exteriors and huge windows in June 2020. The mini-modules have a 3.68 percent efficiency rating and a 14 square centimeter area, lowering PV panel production costs significantly. However, need for high initial investment, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Europe is dominating global BIPV market due to increased customer willingness to adopt practices as a result of increasingly stringent environmental regulations, linked with rising pressure to minimize net energy consumption from buildings in order to reduce CO2 emissions. However, North America held a significant market share, with the United States and Canada accounting for the majority of revenue growth in the region. The presence of standards and favorable laws that encourage the expansion of BIPV installations across commercial and industrial enterprises is anticipated to fuel the growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Nanoflex Power Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sunovation Produktion GmbH

Issol SA

AGC Solar

ertex solartechnik GmbH

Konarka Technologies Inc

Odersun Ag

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

By Application:

Roofs

Glass

By End use:

Industrial

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

