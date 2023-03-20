Canopy Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | Advanced Design Awnings and Signs, Eide Industries

Quadintel offers a thorough analysis of the Canopy Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. This market research study on Canopy Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Canopy Market to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2027. Global Canopy Market is valued approximately USD 1.73 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Canopies are the roof structures or shades, that are made of metal, wood, or glass, which are particularly used to provide shelter to the open areas as such. These can be used in various forms such as organizing events, keeping the places dry, protecting the outer areas from direct sunlight and widening the living or working open spaces. increasing trend towards beautification, increased use in the automotive sector and increasing demand in the residential and non-residential purposes has led the adoption of Canopy across the forecast period.

For instance, according to Statista, the wholesale sales of canopies in the U.S. went up from $ 326.9 million US to $401.9 million US in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a constant rate in the near future as well.However, huge installation and maintenance cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increase in the international trade and transportation of goods is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period

The regional analysis of global Canopy market when considering for various key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth of the industrial sector and increasing shift in the mobility homes. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand from the non-residential sector coupled with probing demand in the food and beverages industry such as hotels, restaurants and other food outlets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Canopy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Design Awnings and Signs

Eide Industries

Shade Structures

Canopies UK

Lawrence Fabric and Metal Structures

Impact Canopy

KD Kanopy

JAY-JAY Enterprises

SUNAIR Awnings

Bull Motor Bodies Pvt Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Poly-tetra-FLURO-ethylene (PTFE)

Ethylene-Tetra-FLURO-ethylene (ETFE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Application:

Shade canopies

Event or large canopies

By End-Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

