Secondhand Apparel Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | Thredup Inc, Poshmark, Vinted

Secondhand Apparel Market provides a thorough analysis and improvement of the important business producers, opportunities, challenges, and worldwide suppliers as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions. Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment.

Global Secondhand apparel Market to reach USD $$ Million by 2030.Global Secondhand apparel Market is valued approximately USD $$ Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Secondhand apparel is the the recycling of the used clothes or unwanted clothes which other customer wants to get rid off and these clothes which are reciprocal in buying or selling between the traders for which they get monetary value are called secondhand apparel. . Local celebrities are making their presence by wearing those outfit attract new buyers and customers and also, promotional activities are playing a huge role in changing the taste and preferences of the customers. For instance : On July 2021 Madewell the popular denim jeans brand and ThredUp have collaborated to form a Madewell’s forever- that’s new resale platform .

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has largely affected the secondhand apparel market negatively because of disrupted supply chain and customers deviating from fashion. Also, fashion industry is very dynamic and taste and preferences changes frequently so there is a wide scope for secondhand apparel to grow Moreover growing fashion industry and sustainable shopping is the great opportunity as fast fashion brands keep satisfying the regular demand of customer and it’s a vicious cycle in the market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Secondhand apparel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Middle East and Africa is predicted to be the leading market growth of secondhand apparel as customers in the region are inclined towards recycling and the emerging economy would have a positive effect on the growth rate.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thredup Inc

Poshmark

Vinted

Micolet

Percentil.ma

Thrift+

Chikatex

Huntex recycling kft

Ebay inc

A&E used clothing wholesale

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Dress and tops

Shirts and t-shirts

Sweaters

Jeans and pants

Others

By Sector:

Resale

Donation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

