Thermostatic Faucet Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years | CAGR @ 5.29% over the forecast period

Thermostatic Faucet Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints.

Global Thermostatic Faucet Market to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2027. Global Thermostatic Faucet Market is valued approximately at USD 7.68 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.29% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the global market.

Thermostatic faucets mix hot and cold water at pre-selected temperature and temperature can be changed by re-adjusting the mix of hot and cold water. Affordable housing projects by government, rising trend of home renovation due to rising income, and new product launches by market players are fueling the demand in the market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), government of India is planning to construct 20 million affordable houses by 2022 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), across urban areas of the country.

Also For instance, in December 2018, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. launched Senator by CERA, a premium range of sanitaryware, faucets, wellness and mirrors. The product range was aimed to target niche urban homeowner in the luxury segment. Furthermore, technological advancements and strategic steps such as expansion, acquisition and others taken by market players to cater the rising demand are expected to fuel the market demand in coming years. Such as in 2020, Masco Corp. acquired SmarTap A.Y. Ltd. to increase the product portfolio in plumbing division. However, high cost of thermostatic faucets market may hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is leading the market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Factor attributed to North America’s growth is growing demand for bathroom and kitchen accessories. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest rate during forecast period, owing to rising construction activities in residential and commercial sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grohe AG

Kohler Co.

Moen, Inc.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Roca Sanitario

Jaquar Group

Geberit AG

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.

Masco Corp.

Lixil Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Lever Mixers

Two Handle Mixer

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

