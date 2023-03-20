Taiwan reports 5,411 COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (March 20) announced 5,411 local COVID cases, a 16% decrease from the same day last week.

Taiwan also reported 133 imported cases and 28 deaths on the same day.

Taiwan has confirmed 10,236,886 COVID cases since 2020, and 18,803 people have succumbed to the disease.

Starting Monday, self-health monitoring will enter a new stage in which reporting and quarantine requirements for mild cases will end. The CECC will continue to update daily cases until March 27 as a transition to the new policy.