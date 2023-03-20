Taiwan ends COVID vaccine, quarantine rules for arriving migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ended all COVID vaccine and quarantine requirements for incoming migrant workers on Monday (March 20).

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced in a press release on Friday (March 17) that starting on March 20, Taiwan will fully restore its pre-pandemic policies for arriving migrant workers. The MOL encourages migrant workers to take COVID vaccines before flying to Taiwan but will no longer require it.

End of 7-day quarantine rule

Prior to Monday, migrant workers were still required to undergo seven days of "self-initiated pandemic prevention" in individual rooms. Migrant workers on Feb. 20 protested what they described as a "discriminatory" policy, since the same rules did not apply to white-collar workers, students, and business visitors with residence permits.

Starting Monday, inbound migrant workers will no longer need to undergo quarantine. Once in Taiwan, migrant workers are still subject to epidemic prevention regulations when using public transport or visiting medical facilities.

Effective Jan. 1, inbound migrant caregivers must undergo "one-stop training" for three days and two nights before they can begin working for their employer. This is pre-employment training and is not tied to epidemic prevention measures.

End of COVID vaccine requirement

Previously, employers or labor brokers were required to register proof that incoming migrant workers had received at least two doses of COVID vaccines. However, starting on Monday, no such registration of vaccinations is required on the part of migrant workers or their representatives.

A representative from MOL's 1955 hotline confirmed that proof of COVID vaccines is no longer necessary. She added that "no one will check" to see if arriving migrant workers have received COVID vaccines, as it is now the workers' personal decision if they wish to be vaccinated.



Announcement of the end of pandemic prevention measures for migrant workers. (MOL image)