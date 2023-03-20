Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Size Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Affiliate Marketing Platform. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Affiliate Marketing Platform study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Affiliate Marketing Platform.

The global affiliate marketing platform market held a market value of USD 19,217.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 36,902.1 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Affiliate marketing platforms are generally performance based, which are used extensively over the last few years to drive the sales of companies and generate a substantial level of income and profit. The affiliate marketing platform market is subject to a high rise owing to its high cost-effective element for startups as well as established firms. Also, the generation of employment through these platforms is a significant factor that aids the industry growth.

Incorporation of AI and voice searches has led to an effective increase in the usage of affiliate marketing platform industry. Leveraging the available affiliate marketing technologies, affiliates are gaining high optimization and efficacy to fuel change. In addition to that, there has been many rising cases related to affiliate frauds that lure customers. Therefore, this has created a notion among the end users, and have decreased the preference rates of affiliate marketing platforms.

Growth Influencers:

Generation of income and employment through affiliate marketing business models

Affiliates can have a large audience of potential followers to whom they can market. Affiliate payment typically depends upon industries, however, with increasing digitalization, the industry is seeing potential buyers as well as other stakeholders having keen interest for the same. Moreover, the income generated is also a crucial factor for the industry growth. For instance, according to the Affiliate Marketing Benchmark Report, 16.21% of the surveyed affiliates made an annual affiliate income between USD 10,000 to USD 50,000. Thus, such measures aid the industry growth.

Cost effective program for businesses

Affiliates invest in promoting products as they see a direct reward. In light of this, most of the companies in all industries are beginning to see value in this type of partnership model. For instance, Facebook ads saw an average of 1% return on investment for marketers, whereas Big Commerce reported affiliate marketing can be attributed to 16% of all online sales in 2019. Therefore, the demand for such platforms has risen expansively.

Segments Overview:

The global affiliate marketing platform market is segmented into product, application, industry, and channel.

By Product,

? Cost Per Sale

? Cost Per Lead

? Cost Per Click

The cost per click segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5,000 million revenue by 2027. Moreover, the cost per sale is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the anticipated period.

By Application,

? Physical Products

? Virtual Products

The virtual products segment held the largest market share of more than 65% in 2021.

By Industry,

? Hospitality

? Healthcare

? BFSI

o Banks

o NBFCs

o Investment/Trading Firms

? Multi Asset Brokers

? Others

? Insurance

? Entertainment and Media

? Retail and e-commerce

? Consumer Goods

? ITeS

? Payment and Ticketing

? Sales and Marketing

? Others

The retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share of nearly 25% in 2021. Moreover, the consumer goods segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 2,000 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Channel,

? Direct Sale

? Distribution Channel

The direct sales segment is estimated to hold the highest growth rate of 8% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global affiliate marketing platform market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American market for affiliate marketing platform held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. In addition to that, the Asia Pacific industry for affiliate marketing platform is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 8.8%.

The European region is predicted to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising product launches. The Middle East and Africa region is growing due to the increasing demand for cutting-edge advancements in affiliate marketing platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global affiliate marketing platform market include Admitad, Affiliatly, Alibaba, Amazon, AWIN, Bluehost, CJ Affiliate, Clickbank, Converting Team, CrakRevenue, eBay, Everflow.io, iDevAffiliate, LeadDyno, Leadpages, Omnistar Affiliate, Post Affiliate Pro, Rakuten, Referral Rock, ReferralCandy, Refersion, ShareASale, Shopify, StudioPress, Tapfiliate, Targeleon, Tradedoubler, and many others. The top four players in the market held near about 65% market share.

The list of CFD Brokers includes XM Global Limited, BDSwiss Group, eToro, FxPro Group Limited, ForexTime Limited, IC Markets, IG Group plc, IronFX, Pepperstone Group Limited, XTB, VantageFX, Plus500, MultiBank, AvaTrade, ActivTrades, Eightcap Affiliates, Libertex Affiliates, Blackbull Affiliates, FP Markets, among others.

The industry is facing huge turnover and companies are continuously thriving to sustain in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Publisher Discovery partnered with Everflow to address the complications, scale and functionality required by modern marketers. Similarly, in October 2020, Admitad India, one of India?s leading affiliate networks, on-boarded the electronics retailer Vijay Sales as an exclusive advertiser on the platform for their affiliate marketing practices. This move will permit them to connect with prospective publishers, who shall promote their products across the board, on different online mediums.

