Taiwan vows heavy penalties for scalping in wake of Blackpink concerts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cultural authorities of Taiwan pledged on Monday (March 20) the imposition of heavy penalties for scalpers amid complaints about rampant scams following the K-pop concerts by Blackpink over the past weekend.

Culture Minister Shih Che (史哲) promised on a radio show that the government would amend the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act (文化創意產業發展法) to punish ticket scalping.

Shih acknowledged that many young fans of the South Korean girl group must have been upset with the scams and soaring ticket prices they encountered in the run-up to concerts. Shih added that it is obligatory for the government to act, according to CNA.

While it is not likely to stop scalper bots, the regulatory changes expected to be approved by April will seek to introduce harsh punitive measures for profiteering resellers as long as the sales are made public, he said. Ticket distributors and event organizers will also be asked to help counteract scalping through moves such as offering ticket exchange platforms, he added.

Some scalpers were found to be selling Blackpink tickets for four times the official prices, and in one case even charging NT$400,000 (US$13,089) for a seat. Ticket scalping is common for concerts featuring popular artists like A-Mei and Mayday, as well as sports events, while the Consumers’ Foundation also flagged hospitals falling prey to “registration scalping” for those seeking an appointment with popular doctors.