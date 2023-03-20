Arenado hit by pitch one night after Altuve breaks thumb

MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado left Team USA's 14-2 win over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic semifinals Sunday in the fifth inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch.

X-rays on Arenado's hand came back negative, but it comes one night after Jose Altuve left a quarterfinal between the U.S. and Venezuela with a broken right thumb.

Arenado didn't return to the game, which the U.S. led 6-2 at that point, mostly out of precaution.

“Nolan's fine," Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said after the win, which sent the U.S. to its second straight WBC final. "I think he would have fought me on it if the score was different.”

Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, grimaced then flexed and unflexed his right hand after being struck by an 88.9 mph fastball thrown by Cuba pitcher Elian Leyva. Arenado shook his hand in frustration before leaving the field and exiting the dugout to be checked out.

Arenado was replaced by Bobby Witt Jr.

Just four days ago, New York Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz sustained a season-ending knee injury during the postgame celebration of Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

