Migrant worker suffers cardiac arrest, 3 others injured in central Taiwan dorm fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Vietnamese migrant workers were injured when their dorm in central Taiwan caught fire on Sunday (March 19), with one woman suffering a cardiac arrest before paramedics were able to resuscitate her.

A fire broke out in a three-story dormitory housing the workers in Changhua City. The Changhua Fire Bureau dispatched 21 fire trucks and 45 firefighters to the scene, reported UDN.

The fire bureau said that around 10:54 p.m., it received notification that a fire had broken out in a three-story migrant worker dormitory at Lane 17, Section 1, Zhangnan Road, Changhua City. The fire bureau immediately dispatched eight teams to the scene.



(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

The fire was suspected to have started on the first floor, and the second and third floors soon filled with smoke. The four residents were initially trapped on the second and third floors.

One male resident managed to make his way out safely but suffered minor inhalation injuries, while another man jumped from the second floor, fracturing his leg. When firefighters arrived at the scene, two women were still trapped inside.



(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

The firefighters were soon able to locate both women, but one of them had sustained severe burns and suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). The other woman suffered some inhalation injuries.

All four residents were dispatched to a nearby hospital. The fire was extinguished at 11:16 p.m.



(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

The severely injured woman is currently undergoing emergency treatment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and an assessment is being conducted on the property damage incurred by the blaze.



Paramedics treat seriously injured woman. (Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)