Avery Dennison launches AD XeroLinr DT™, its linerless label portfolio for variable information printing

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 March 2023 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, has launched AD XeroLinr DT™, its direct thermal (DT) linerless portfolio, as part of its growing Sustainable ADvantage offerings in Asia Pacific.





AD XeroLinr DT™ is designed to increase sustainability and productivity, while reducing the overall logistics time and cost. As the backing material that carries the label face until its application stage, liners comprise 30-40% of the entire pressure-sensitive label construction. With the complete elimination of liners, AD XeroLinr DT™ offers huge sustainability advantages in comparison to the conventional DT labels with liners, including reduction in the use of raw materials, greenhouse gas emissions, and solid waste generation. Its construction enables more labels per roll and less frequent change-overs, providing more machine uptime.



Jitesh Mehta, Senior Product Marketing Director, Avery Dennison Asia Pacific, said, "We are excited to extend AD XeroLinr DT™ to our customers in this region. The linerless market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, especially where variable information printing needs are high such as quick service restaurants, e-commerce, and weigh-scale applications. This is coming from increased demand for sustainable alternatives, and we believe our global reach, technical expertise, and innovative approaches will greatly support the sustainability landscape."



Learn more about AD XeroLinr DT™ at label.averydennison.com.



About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

