Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer wins Los Angeles Marathon

By Associated Press
2023/03/20 05:07
Marathon runners from left: Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia, Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia, the winner of the Los Angeles Marathon men's elite, and Barnaba Kipkoe...
Marathon runners from Kenya, from left: Grace Kahura, Martha Akeno, and Stacy Ndiwa, the winnners of the Los Angeles Marathon women's elite pose for a...
Stacy Ndiwa, of Kenya, wins the women's elite Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00....
Stacy Ndiwa, of Kenya, lays on the ground after wining the women's elite Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dami...
Ashley Paulson, of St. George, Utah, celebrates as she finished as the the top American women's finisher on Sunday, March 19, 2023, during the Los Ang...
Ashley Paulson, of St. George, Utah, crosses the finish line as the top American women's finisher during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 19,...
Hosava Kretzmann, of Prescott, Ariz., celebrates after crossing the finish line as the top American men's finisher in sixth at the Los Angeles Maratho...
Grace Kahura, of Kenya, finishes in third place in the women's elite category, left, and Hosava Kretzmann, of Prescott, Arizona, crosses the finish li...
Ashley Paulson, of St. George, Utah, left, the top American women's finisher in fourth and Hosava Kretzmann of Prescott, Ariz., the top American men's...
Jemal Yimer, of Ethiopia, wins the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Jemal Yimer, of Ethiopia, wins the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Jemal Yimer, of Ethiopia, reacts after winning the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian...
Runners gather before dawn at Dodger Stadium for the start of the 38th LA Marathon. Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange Co...
The elite men runners head out at Dodger Stadium at the start of the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Or...
Runners gather before dawn at Dodger Stadium for the start of the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orang...
Runners head out from Dodger Stadium at the start of the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange County ...
Runners head out from Dodger Stadium at Dodger Stadium at the start of the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/...
Runners get a message of encouragement at the El Capitan Theater along Hollywood Blvd during the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los ...
Runners take on water in front of the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon during the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. (David Crane/T...
Runners mark their time along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills during the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The O...
Runners move up Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood during the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange County Re...
Runners move up Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood during the start of the Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Ora...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia won the men’s division of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, while Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya took the women’s division.

Yimer completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course through city streets in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 13.58 seconds.

Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia was second in 2:14:06.95. Barnaba Kipkoech of Kenya was third in 2:14:27.36 on a cloudy day with temperatures near 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The top American men's finisher was Hosava Kretzmann of Prescott, Arizona, who was sixth. He ran his first marathon in 2:19:55.77.

Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00.24. The 30-year-old pulled away from countrywoman Martha Akeno at mile 18. Akeno finished second in 2:34:25.68.

Grace Kahura of Kenya was third in 2:38:15.67.

Ashley Paulson of St. George, Utah, was the top American women's finisher in fourth at 2:48:47.00.

Yimer and Ndiwa each earned $6,000. Ndiwa received an additional $10,000 for finishing first. The men's race began 15 minutes after the women started.

The race began at Dodger Stadium and ended near Avenue of the Stars in Century City on Los Angeles' westside.

