Five-day beach festival in eastern Taiwan during Qingming Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The five-day 2023 Taitung East Wave Festival will take place at Shanyuan Bay in Beinan Township, Taitung County during Qingming Festival on April 1-5, according to a press release issued by the Taitung County Tourism Department on Friday (March 17).

Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) announced that Shanyuan Bay is set to open for beach activities and swimming starting April 1. This year’s festival will hold the Sanyuan Bay beach concert for the first time, taking place every night from April 1 – April 4, with a total of 24 groups scheduled to perform.

The groups include music director Matzka, DJ Koo, Nine One One, Abao, Power Station, DJ RayRay, Shi Shi, and Karencici. The music genres include electronic music, rap, rock 'n roll, hip-hop, and Austronesian music.

In addition to the beach concerts at night, beach activities will be held in the daytime, such as the beach volleyball competition, which was filled within four hours of registration, kite flying, parent-child sand sculpture and bodyboard experience activities, and a food fair that sells local snacks.

For more information or to register for certain activities, visit the Facebook fun page.



Shanyuan Bay. (Taitung County Government photo)