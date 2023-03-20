AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE-UBS — Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced. By Jamey Keaten and Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance after its outgunned and outmanned forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 1,030 words, video, photos.

BANK COLLAPSE-STARTUPS OF COLOR — While Wall Street works to contain the biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown, founders of startups who are people of color worry it could become even harder to secure financial support. They say the bank’s swift demise also reflects the perilous journey they face while navigating industries that have been rife with racism and discrimination. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

MILITARY PILOTS-CANCER — A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick. Retired military aviators had long sought the data, having raised alarms for years about the number of air and ground crew members they knew who had cancer. Now the Defense Department must conduct an even bigger review to try to understand why the crews are getting sick. By Tara Copp. SENT: 920 words, photos.

XGR—CASH-BAIL — Republican lawmakers across the country are pushing to increase the use of cash bail and pretrial detention. Their efforts are a counter to Democratic measures that have sought to eliminate cash bail and ensure most defendants are released before trial in states such as Illinois and New York. GOP lawmakers in at least 14 states have introduced 20 bills to bolster cash bail since legislative sessions began anew in 2023. By Harm Venhuizen. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. This is the Monday Spotlight.

TRUMP-NEW YORK PROSECUTOR — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the prosecutor’s office won’t be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on whether to charge the former president with a crime. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — Robert Costello, A lawyer who previously advised Michael Cohen, the key government witness in the hush money payment investigation into Donald Trump, has been invited to appear Monday before a Manhattan grand jury that is considering potential charges against the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter. SENT: 430 words, photo.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — In heavily Democratic Chicago, the April 4 election to be the city’s next mayor is between a progressive union member and a more moderate former public schools CEO. The increasingly bitter contest is another example of broader tension among Democrats. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT — Taylor Swift opened her U.S. concert series with a three-hour tour of her career. SENT: 250 words, photos.

MASSIVE PILEUP-MICHIGAN — An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions. SENT: 125 words.

XGR-ABORTION-MONUMENT-ARKANSAS — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow an anti-abortion monument to be built near the state Capitol. SENT: 230 words, photos.

ITALY-AVALANCHE — Rescue teams are searching for two skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France. SENT: 175 words.

OBIT-GLORIA DEA-LAS VEGAS MAGICIAN — Gloria Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what became the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. She was 100. SENT: 370 words.

MED-MEDICAID FINDING NEW COVERAGE — Medicaid will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace. States will start cutting people from the government-funded coverage when they no longer qualify based on income, a process that has been paused since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. SENT: 865 words, photo.

GOP OPERATIVE-SEX TRAFFICKING — A formerly well-connected Republican donor goes on trial in Minnesota on Tuesday accused of sex trafficking minors. Anton “Tony” Lazzaro is charged with seven federal counts involving five minors ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old. SENT: 870 words, photos.

HUMOR PRIZE-ADAM SANDLER — Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a Sunday night gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, celebrated by comedic and entertainment royalty. SENT: 320 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 p.m. Event scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

CALFORNIA-GOVERNOR-HOMELESSNESS — California voters would decide whether to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction, under the latest proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the state’s homelessness crisis. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FRANCE-PENSIONS-MACRON — President Emmanuel Macron hoped his push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 would cement his legacy as the president who transformed France’s economy for the 21st century. Instead, he finds his leadership contested, both in parliament and on the streets of major cities. SENT: 930 words, photos. With: FRANCE-PENSIONS TENSIONS — Protesters have vandalized the Nice office of the president of the Republicans party in an apparent threat to get his right-wing party to vote to block President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. SENT: 245 words, photos.

ECUADOR-EARTHQUAKE — The toll from an earthquake that rocked Ecuador and Peru this weekend remains at 15 dead. And a day after Saturday’s tragedy, residents of the hardest-hit coastal regions of southwest Ecuador are uneasy. Funerals for some of the victims in Ecuador’s coastal city of Machala began Sunday. SENT: 800 words, video, photos, audio.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea as it ramps up testing activities in response to ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills. The launch was the North’s third round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ZIMBABWE-MUSHROOM SEASON — Zimbabwe’s rainy season brings a bonanza of wild mushrooms, which many rural families feast upon and sell to boost their incomes. But the bounty also comes with danger as each year there are reports of people dying after eating poisonous fungi. SENT: 780 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Police in the Pakistani capital have filed charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offenses after the ousted premier’s followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad the previous day. SENT: 425 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE — Publication of a major new United Nations report on climate change is being held up by a battle between powerful rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report by hundreds of the world’s top scientists was supposed to be approved by government delegations Friday. SENT: 450 words, photos.

FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO — The Finnish president says he doesn’t think Sweden will end up in a vulnerable security situation although neighboring Finland is likely to join NATO first. SENT: 370 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli officials say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at an Israeli vehicle in the occupied West Bank, wounding two people. Sunday’s shooting cast a shadow over Egyptian-mediated efforts to lower tensions ahead of a sensitive holiday period beginning this week. SENT: 930 words, photo. WITH: BIDEN-ISRAEL — President Joe Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “express concern” and encourage compromise over his government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system that has sparked widespread protests across Israel. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-POLITICS — The race to lead the Scottish National Party has cracked open fissures over political strategy, social issues and the legacy of departing leader Nicola Sturgeon. SENT: 830 words, photos.

MONTENEGRO-ELECTION — Voters in Montenegro are casting ballots in a presidential election marked by a deep political crisis and uncertainty over whether the small NATO member state in the Balkans will unblock its bid to join the European Union or seek instead to improve ties with Serbia and Russia. SENT: 600 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-ELECTION — Voters in Kazakhstan have gone to the polls to choose lawmakers in the lower house of parliament which is being reconfigured in the wake of deadly unrest that gripped the resource-rich Central Asian nation a year ago. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC-CHINESE KILLED — A local official in Central African Republic says nine Chinese nationals have been killed in attack blamed on rebels. The ambush on Sunday took place near the town of Bambari at the Chimbolo gold mine. SENT: 355 words.

CROATIA-WWII-MINE — Croatian authorities have destroyed a huge anti-ship mine from World War II that was buried in the seabed near a key northern Adriatic Sea port. SENT: 200 words.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BKC-NCAA-FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON-FLORIDA-ATLANTIC — Fairleigh Dickinson, which made history as the second No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game, tries to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 when it takes on 32-win Florida Atlantic in the East region. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:45 p.m.

BKW-NCAA-USF-SOUTH FLORIDA — Zia Cooke scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had her 81st career double double as top-seeded South Carolina recovered from a slow start to power past eighth-seeded South Florida and into the Sweet 16 with a 76-45 victory. SENT: 670 words, photos.

WCUP FINALS-WOMEN'S GS — Mikaela Shiffrin won her 21st career giant slalom at the World Cup Finals, ending the season with yet another record. The victory moved Shiffrin past Vreni Schneider after matching the Swiss skier’s mark of 20 World Cup GS victories last week. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BBI—WWB CUBA US — Adam Wainwright starts for the United States against Cuba, in front of what is likely to be a boisterous crowd. At stake is a spot in the World Baseball Classic final against either Mexico or Japan. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

