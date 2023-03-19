Hiker falls to death in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 73-year-old man fell into a valley on Saturday (March 18) while climbing Junda Mountain North Peak in Xinyi Township, Nantou County and died before a search and rescue team could reach him.

According to a press release issued by the Nantou County Fire Bureau on Saturday, another hiker reported witnessing a person fall down a valley at the 2km mark of the Junda Mountain trail. The victim, surnamed Sun (孫), fell 80 meters deep, according to CNA.

The hiker who reported the incident and another hiker in the area went down to look for the victim and found him seriously injured. Due to the location's remoteness, the National Fire Agency (NFA) was called to assist in air rescue.

The rescue helicopter took off at 3:21 p.m. while the ground search and rescue team of 10 people set out at 3:59 p.m. However, when the helicopter arrived at the scene at 3:49 p.m., the terrain was too steep to guarantee a safe airlift, leaving the rescue operation to the ground team, according to the release.

At 21:37 p.m., the search and rescue team began to rappel down the valley, but when they reached the victim, he was deceased. The team spent two hours retrieving the victim's body, which was given to his family early Sunday morning.