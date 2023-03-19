Alexa
Kapok flowers in southwestern Taiwan countryside attract 13,000 visitors

Kapok flowers at Linchupi in Tainan City's Baihe District expected to fully bloom

  1524
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/19 15:16
Blooming kapok flowers at Linchupi in Tainan City's Baihe District attract many visitors on the morning of March 19, 2023.

Blooming kapok flowers at Linchupi in Tainan City's Baihe District attract many visitors on the morning of March 19, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 13,000 people flocked to Linchupi in Tainan City’s Baihe District on Saturday (March 18) to admire the kapok flowers that are expected to reach full bloom in a few days.

According to the data provided by the Baihe District Office, the 2023 Kapok Flowers Festival attracted more than 10,000 visitors each day during the weekends since the festival opened on March 11. Currently, about 80 percent of the kapok flowers at Linchupi have bloomed.

The flower festival activities, which include performances by street artists, will end next Sunday (March 26).

The district office recommended that visitors take Singing Bus Yellow Line 6-1 (新營客運黃幹線6-1號), which runs only on weekends, to the Linchupi stop. For all Singing Bus Yellow Line 6-1 stops and the bus schedule, refer to this website.

Those who drive must park their vehicles along Tainan Routes 88 and 89 or in a paid parking lot as traffic control measures prohibit vehicles from entering the flower viewing area from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, per CNA.
Linchupi
Baihe
Tainan
Baihe District Office
kapok flowers

