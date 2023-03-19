Paraguay lawmakers arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of Paraguayan lawmakers, led by Senator Blas Antonio Llano Ramos, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (March 19).

The group members include Senator Fernando Alberto Silva Facetti and Chamber of Deputies member Guadalupe Aveiro, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). This is Llano’s first visit to Taiwan.

The delegation will meet Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and attend a banquet hosted by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢). The group will also visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Mainland Affairs Council, International Cooperation and Development Fund, Institute for National Defense and Security Research, and the Paraguay Embassy in Taiwan.

Additionally, the lawmakers will stop at Hsinchu Science Park, Taipei 101, the National Palace Museum, and other cultural sites.

Llano’s trip comes as Honduras recently announced it will sever ties with Taiwan and officially recognize China.

In January, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez visited Taiwan, while Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez visited in February to reaffirm bilateral ties.

Paraguay is set to hold its presidential election in April, the outcome of which will likely determine whether Taiwan's sole South American ally will stick with Taipei or drop diplomatic ties in favor of Beijing.