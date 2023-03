TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 19) announced 8419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 8,209 were local and 210 were imported.

In addition, 43 COVID-19 deaths were also reported.

Taiwan has so far recorded 10,231,343 cases of COVID-19, while 18,775 people have succumbed to the disease.