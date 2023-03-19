New Taipei mayor talks politics and 319 shooting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a morning meeting with local media on Sunday (March 19), New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) responded to reporter questions ranging from KMT primaries to his oversight of an investigation into the 319 shooting of President Chen in 2004.

The media first asked Hou about the KMT’s recent change of heart regarding a controversial "central election strategy committee" and reversion to the previous mechanism for nominating candidates for next year’s presidential and legislative elections, per CNA.

“I will do my best to fulfill any role where the party needs me," said Hou. He added it’s the responsibility of everyone to work together on party-related issues.

The KMT will now revert to a Central Nomination Committee to nominate party candidates in 2024. There is speculation that mayors and local leaders, such as Hou, will be invited to join the committee.

Hou's meeting with the media took place on the sidelines of New Taipei City’s WJS Marathon. He addressed topics including cross-strait issues which he described as a concern for everyone in Taiwan.

Hou said "as a local municipal leader and member of the public, Hou hopes that the situation across the Taiwan Strait will be stable."

Questions regarding the 319 shooting of then Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Vice President Annette Liu (呂秀蓮) in 2004 were also posed to Hou as he was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and responsible for investigating the crime at the time.

On the 19th anniversary of the shooting, former Vice President Annette Liu called for Hou to address the matter publicly if he has the ambition to seek the KMT’s nomination in the presidential primary.

Hou said that all of the evidence collected in the case has been presented to the public as well as the judiciary. He added that all physical evidence, relevant material, and witness testimony remain and can be examined through professional and scientific means.

The 319 shooting incident involved former President Chen Shui-bian and former Vice President Annette Lu while canvassing Tainan City for a 2004 re-election campaign, where both were shot and injured.