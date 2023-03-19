US attempting to deter Honduras from severing ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is trying to dissuade Honduras from switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, Reuters cited sources familiar with the matter as saying.

President of Honduras, Xiaomara Castro, on Tuesday (March 14) revealed in a tweet that she had instructed Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to oversee the process of forming official ties with Beijing. She justified her decision as being “a sign of my determination to fulfill the government plan and expand borders.”

However, she has yet to officially recognize Beijing, leaving bilateral ties with Taiwan in an awkward state of limbo.

"We truly don't know whether it will be days or weeks or months," Reuters quoted a U.S. government official as saying. "Is it a negotiating tactic? We don't know for sure, but we will continue to make our case."

John Feeley, who was U.S. ambassador to Panama, said he received “an hour heads up," even after he had talked to the president when the nation switched recognition to Beijing in 2017.

The U.S. may choose to cut aid to the Central American country if it follows through on its decision to sever ties with Taiwan, which is authorized by the 2020 Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act. The act gives the Department of State the authority to expand, reduce, or terminate U.S. aid to countries depending on whether they improve, worsen, or sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Castro had pledged to recognize Beijing during her presidential campaign but seemingly backtracked once she took office.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Xie Feng (謝峰) met with Reina in January when the two both attended Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s inauguration. The two ministers reportedly discussed potential cooperation on the Patuca II hydropower project in Honduras.

However, Reina later stressed that the conversation with Xie "was a purely commercial issue, we maintain the relationship with Taiwan.”

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢) met with Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos on Wednesday morning (March 15), expressing serious concern over Honduras President Xiomara Castro's decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Yui reiterated that Taiwan and Honduras have been friends for more than 80 years. Over the years, Taiwan has promoted many cooperation projects with the Honduran government to benefit the people of the two countries, he said.

"Taiwan is a sincere and reliable ally of Honduras," he said.

"The government and people of Taiwan have always assisted in Honduras' development and construction within the scope of their capabilities and have lent a helping hand when it was most needed," Yui added, which is in contrast to the "flashy promises" made by the Chinese dictatorship.

Beijing intends to wrest control of Taiwan's diplomatic relations and reduce Taiwan's international space, the vice minister said. He reminded Honduras to carefully consider its decision and not to "fall into China's trap" by damaging the long-term friendship between Taiwan and Honduras.

Reina later explained to Honduras’ Canal 5 television channel that the Honduran government had requested Taiwan to double its annual US$50 million in aid and consider "realigning" its US$600 million debt, but did not receive positive responses, AFP reported.

He said that Honduras has energy needs and growing debt, which is "drowning the country."

If Honduras ends up officially establishing ties with China, Taiwan will have 13 remaining diplomatic allies. Over the past decade, Taiwan has slowly lost multiple Central American allies to China, including Costa Rica in 2007, Panama in 2017, Dominican Republic and El Salvador in 2018, and Nicaragua in 2021.