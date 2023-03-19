North Korea fires ballistic missile amid US-South Korea drills

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, on Sunday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The launch is the latest in a flurry of missile tests seen this week. "North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the East Sea," the news service reported, citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Coast Guard said the projectile, which could have been a ballistic missile, had already fallen.

More details on the missile launch were not immediately available. The launch, if confirmed, would be the North's third round of weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began joint military drills last week.

Pyongyang fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed nation. Before that, on Tuesday, North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine.

South Korean and US forces are conducting an 11-day joint military drill called "Freedom Shield 23." Pyongyang often regards such drills as rehearsals of an invasion.

