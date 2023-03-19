Taiwan to experience warmer temperatures next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northeasterly monsoon winds headed south yesterday (March 18), bringing cooler air across much of Taiwan, though this trend is not likely to last as temperatures are expected to rise day-by-day.

Central and southern regions will see the mercury rise rapidly due to clear skies and bright sunshine during the start of the week, with noontime temperatures rising as high as 25 C on Sunday (March 19) according to a report by meteorologist Li Chih-sheng (李至晟) of Weather Risk.

Li said that only windward areas in the northern and eastern half of Taiwan would experience more cloud cover, especially around Keelung, experiencing some intermittent rain with highs of around 20 C, with Taipei and Taoyuan experiencing more stable weather with temperatures around 20 to 23 C though still wet and cool on Sunday (March 19).

Li said that Monday morning (March 20) will see a weather front brining moisture quickly passing through northern areas, leading to some drizzle or light rain in plains areas north of Miaoli. However, by morning rush hour this weather front will pass and isn’t expected to affect those heading to the office or school.

The weather forecast for the week ahead includes warmer temperatures as Li believes that the lack of significant continental high pressure systems will give way to southwest and southerly winds continually bringing warmer air to Taiwan.

From tomorrow (March 20), Li said temperatures around Taiwan will begin to warm day-by-day, with Wednesday to Thursday (March 22-23) being the warmest period. Northern Taiwan may even experience high temperatures above 30 C, creating a summer-like feeling.

The lack of water vapor and thermal effects won’t help drought like situations in southern and central Taiwan. The only good news is that these areas will experience shifting winds that will improve air quality from the recent orange light warning to normal conditions.

In northern areas, air quality will potentially worsen throughout the week as diffusion effects lessen and those sensitive to air quality will need to pay more attention to changing conditions.

By the end of the week, the weather will be affected by the arrival of yet another northeasterly monsoon. Li forecasts increasing cloudiness beginning Friday afternoon in northern Taiwan with intermittent rain beginning next Saturday (March 25) and continuing into the following week.

Li added that this weather front is currently still very weak and has yet to become a cold air mass and will provide little rainfall but not enough to relieve long-term drought conditions. Li urges citizens to slow their water consumption and save water as much as possible.