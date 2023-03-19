Jets re-sign DL Solomon Thomas to 1-year deal

The New York Jets re-signed veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to a one-year contract Saturday.

The 27-year-old Thomas had 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a half-sack while working as a backup in New York's D-line rotation.

Thomas is entering his second season with the Jets after signing a one-year deal last offseason. The team didn't announce terms, but Thomas' new contract is worth $3.9 million, according to reports.

Thomas will help offset the losses of defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins (Texans) and Nathan Shepherd (Saints), who signed elsewhere this week as free agents.

Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick of San Francisco in 2017 out of Stanford. He had six sacks in four years with the 49ers, with his 2020 season limited to two games after tearing an ACL in a game against the Jets. Thomas signed with Las Vegas the following offseason and had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks before joining the Jets.

In 82 NFL games, including 30 starts, Thomas has 10 sacks, 39 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss.

Thomas, who's heavily involved in charity work off the field, was the Jets' nominee for the Walter Payton Award last season.

