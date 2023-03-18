All Times EDTEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2 Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0 Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1 Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1 Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3 New England 2 1 0 6 4 4 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1 Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5 D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5 New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3 Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5 New York 0 1 2 2 1 2 Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2 CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5 Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4 Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 7 2 Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1 Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4 San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3 Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1 Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5 Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1 Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3 Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5 Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___Saturday, March 11
Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0
Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0
Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1
San Jose 1, Colorado 0Sunday, March 12
Los Angeles FC 4, New England 0Saturday, March 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.