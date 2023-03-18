English Premier League GP W D L GF GA Pts Arsenal 27 21 3 3 62 25 66 Man City 27 19 4 4 67 25 61 Man United 26 15 5 6 41 35 50 Tottenham 27 15 3 9 49 37 48 Newcastle 26 12 11 3 39 19 47 Liverpool 26 12 6 8 47 29 42 Brighton 25 12 6 7 46 31 42 Brentford 26 10 11 5 42 33 41 Fulham 27 11 6 10 38 37 39 Chelsea 26 10 7 9 27 26 37 Aston Villa 26 10 5 11 32 39 35 Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 21 34 27 Wolverhampton 27 7 6 14 20 37 27 Nottingham Forest 27 6 8 13 22 49 26 Everton 27 6 7 14 20 38 25 Leicester 26 7 3 16 37 46 24 West Ham 26 6 6 14 24 34 24 Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 25 51 24 Leeds 26 5 8 13 31 42 23 Southampton 27 6 4 17 20 43 22
___Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 3
Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1Sunday, March 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1Wednesday, March 15
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 0, Brentford 2Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.Sunday, March 19
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppdEngland Championship GP W D L GF GA Pts Burnley 37 24 11 2 74 29 83 Sheffield United 37 21 7 9 58 33 70 Middlesbrough 37 19 7 11 65 42 64 Luton Town 37 17 12 8 45 34 63 Blackburn 37 19 4 14 43 42 61 Millwall 37 17 9 11 48 39 60 Norwich 37 16 8 13 52 41 56 West Brom 37 15 10 12 47 39 55 Coventry 37 14 12 11 43 36 54 Watford 37 14 12 11 44 39 54 Preston 37 14 11 12 34 39 53 Sunderland 37 14 10 13 52 45 52 Bristol City 37 12 12 13 45 44 48 Stoke 37 13 8 16 48 45 47 Hull 37 12 10 15 42 52 46 Reading 37 13 5 19 39 57 44 Swansea 37 11 10 16 49 57 43 Birmingham 37 11 9 17 41 50 42 QPR 37 11 9 17 38 58 42 Rotherham 37 9 13 15 41 51 40 Cardiff 37 10 9 18 28 41 39 Blackpool 37 8 11 18 39 54 35 Huddersfield 37 8 9 20 31 53 33 Wigan 37 7 12 18 32 58 33
___Friday, March 10
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0
Burnley 3, Wigan 0
Coventry 1, Hull 1
Preston 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Watford 0
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0Sunday, March 12
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool 6, QPR 1
Millwall 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Preston 2
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Wigan 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, West Brom 1
Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1
Hull 1, Burnley 3
Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2Saturday, March 18
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.England League One GP W D L GF GA Pts Sheffield Wednesday 35 23 9 3 62 23 78 Plymouth 36 22 8 6 63 41 74 Ipswich 36 20 12 4 70 31 72 Barnsley 34 20 6 8 55 29 66 Derby 36 18 10 8 59 35 64 Bolton 38 18 10 10 52 31 64 Wycombe 36 18 6 12 50 34 60 Peterborough 36 18 3 15 60 47 57 Shrewsbury 36 16 7 13 47 39 55 Portsmouth 36 14 12 10 49 42 54 Exeter 35 12 10 13 47 45 46 Charlton 36 11 12 13 50 48 45 Lincoln 35 9 18 8 33 35 45 Bristol Rovers 36 12 9 15 50 58 45 Port Vale 36 12 8 16 36 50 44 Fleetwood Town 36 10 13 13 37 38 43 Cheltenham 36 11 7 18 29 46 40 Burton Albion 35 10 8 17 44 68 38 Oxford United 36 9 9 18 38 48 36 Accrington Stanley 35 8 11 16 30 55 35 Milton Keynes Dons 36 9 6 21 32 54 33 Morecambe 37 7 12 18 36 61 33 Cambridge United 36 8 6 22 27 57 30 Forest Green 36 5 8 23 28 69 23
___Saturday, March 11
Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0
Bolton 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0
Oxford United 2, Derby 3
Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3
Morecambe 1, Charlton 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1Saturday, March 18
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.Saturday, March 25
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.Sunday, March 26
Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.Tuesday, March 28
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.Wednesday, March 29
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.England League Two GP W D L GF GA Pts Leyton Orient 35 21 9 5 46 22 72 Stevenage 35 19 9 7 50 31 66 Carlisle 35 18 10 7 58 35 64 Northampton 36 17 12 7 49 33 63 Stockport County 36 17 8 11 49 31 59 Bradford 35 16 11 8 43 30 59 Salford 36 16 8 12 54 41 56 Mansfield Town 34 16 7 11 54 44 55 Sutton United 37 15 10 12 40 40 55 Barrow 36 15 7 14 38 41 52 Swindon 35 13 11 11 45 38 50 Doncaster 35 15 5 15 38 46 50 Tranmere 36 13 9 14 35 35 48 Walsall 35 10 15 10 36 32 45 Grimsby Town 34 12 9 13 37 41 45 AFC Wimbledon 36 10 13 13 38 42 43 Crewe 35 9 15 11 33 44 42 Newport County 36 9 13 14 35 42 40 Gillingham 35 9 11 15 23 37 38 Colchester 36 9 8 19 31 43 35 Harrogate Town 36 8 11 17 41 54 35 Hartlepool 36 6 12 18 38 64 30 Crawley Town 34 7 8 19 37 58 29 Rochdale 36 6 7 23 29 53 25
___Friday, March 10
Crewe 4, Salford 3Saturday, March 11
Barrow 0, Sutton United 0
Colchester 0, Stockport County 1
Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0
Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 1, Bradford 1
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Carlisle 2Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stevenage 1, Crewe 0
Walsall 0, Swindon 0
Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0Saturday, March 18
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.Saturday, March 25
Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.Tuesday, March 28
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.