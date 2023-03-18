All Times EDTEASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 49 22 .690 — Philadelphia 47 22 .681 1 New York 41 30 .577 8 Brooklyn 39 31 .557 9½ Toronto 34 36 .486 14½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 38 33 .535 — Atlanta 35 35 .500 2½ Washington 32 38 .457 5½ Orlando 28 42 .400 9½ Charlotte 22 50 .306 16½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714 — Cleveland 45 28 .616 6½ Chicago 32 37 .464 17½ Indiana 32 38 .457 18 Detroit 16 55 .225 34½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 42 27 .609 — Dallas 36 35 .507 7 New Orleans 33 37 .471 9½ Houston 18 52 .257 24½ San Antonio 18 52 .257 24½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB y-Denver 47 23 .671 — Minnesota 35 36 .493 12½ Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 13 Utah 33 36 .478 13½ Portland 31 39 .443 16 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Sacramento 42 27 .609 — Phoenix 38 32 .543 4½ L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 5½ Golden State 36 35 .507 7 L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479 9
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___Friday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82
Atlanta 127, Golden State 119
Cleveland 117, Washington 94
Houston 114, New Orleans 112
Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT
Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT
Boston 126, Portland 112
Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.Sunday's Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.