All Times EDTEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714 — Boston 49 22 .690 1½ Philadelphia 47 22 .681 2½ Cleveland 45 28 .616 6½ New York 41 30 .577 9½ Brooklyn 39 31 .557 11 Miami 38 33 .535 12½ Atlanta 35 35 .500 15 Toronto 34 36 .486 16 Chicago 32 37 .464 17½ Washington 32 38 .457 18 Indiana 32 38 .457 18 Orlando 28 42 .400 22 Charlotte 22 50 .306 29 Detroit 16 55 .225 34½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB y-Denver 47 23 .671 — Memphis 42 27 .609 4½ Sacramento 42 27 .609 4½ Phoenix 38 32 .543 9 L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 10 Dallas 36 35 .507 11½ Golden State 36 35 .507 11½ Minnesota 35 36 .493 12½ Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 13 L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479 13½ Utah 33 36 .478 13½ New Orleans 33 37 .471 14 Portland 31 39 .443 16 Houston 18 52 .257 29 San Antonio 18 52 .257 29
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___Friday's Games
Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82
Atlanta 127, Golden State 119
Cleveland 117, Washington 94
Houston 114, New Orleans 112
Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT
Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT
Boston 126, Portland 112
Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110Saturday's Games
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.Sunday's Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.Monday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.