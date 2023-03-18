World Sports at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

LONDON — Manchester City plays Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Chelsea tries to continue its recent momentum when it hosts Everton in the Premier League. Tottenham can climb provisionally into third place with a win at last-place Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. kickoffs. By Mattias Karen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 2000 GMT. With separate reports on each Premier League game.

CAR—F1-SAUDI ARABIAN GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Formula One world champion Max Verstappen looks to secure a second-straight pole position of the new season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after winning the opening race from pole in Bahrain. Veteran Fernando Alonso has impressed for Aston Martin and could be a contender under floodlights in qualifying. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP FINALS-MEN'S GS

SOLDEU, Andorra — Marco Odermatt underlined his dominance in men’s ski racing Saturday by breaking the 23-year-old male record for most World Cup points in a single season. SENT: 400 words; photos.

SKI--WCUP FINALS-WOMEN'S SLALOM

SOLDEU, Andorra — Mikaela Shiffrin is after her record-extending 88th career win in a World Cup slalom. She was in fourth and trailed Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after the opening run. SENT: 190 words; photos. Will be updated.

RGU—IRELAND-ENGLAND

DUBLIN -- Ireland will try and nail down the Six Nations title and Grand Slam for the first time at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. England will try and play spoilsport in a match that also marks the last Six Nations appearance of record scorer and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo. Match starts at 1700 GMT.

RGU—FRANCE-WALES

PARIS — After a seven-try rout of England last weekend, France must beat Wales at Stade de France and then hope unbeaten Ireland slips up in Dublin against England in order to successfully defend its Six Nations title. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1715 GMT, photos.

With: RGU—SCOTLAND-ITALY (upcoming, match starts at 1230 GMT), RGU—SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC (sent)

CYC—MILAN-SAN REMO

SAN REMO, Italy — Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar is among the favorites in the Milan-San Remo race, the opening single-day monument of the cycling season. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT; photos.

GLF—SDC CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa — Kristian Krogh Johannessen of Norway has a three-shot lead after two rounds at the SDC Championship in South Africa. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1800 GMT.

CRI—SOUTH AFRICA-WEST INDIES

EAST LONDON, South Africa — West Indies chooses to bat first in the second one-day international against South Africa. The first game was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT.

And: CRI—NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA (sent)

SOCCER:

SOC—GERMAN ROUNDUP

DORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund needs a win over Cologne to put pressure on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. Leipzig plays Bochum after a 7-0 loss to Manchester City. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid hosts Valencia on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league. Espanyol also welcomes Celta Vigo, Cadiz visits Almeria and Girona is at Rayo Vallecano. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC—ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Zlatan Ibrahimović could make his first start of the season when AC Milan visits Udinese. Relegation-threatened Cremonese visits Monza and Salernitana also needs the points as it hosts Bologna. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT; photos.

SOC—FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Lens can move into second place with a home win against last-place Angers in the French league. Led by Canada striker Jonathan David, Lille travels to Toulouse in Saturday’s other game. UPCOMING. 300 words. First copy expected by 1830 GMT.

