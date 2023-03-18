Rainy end to Taiwan weekend to be followed by rising temperatures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the weekend is expected to close with an increasing chance of rain in the north, next week will see temperatures rise up to 35 degrees Celsius in the south and east, forecasters said Saturday (March 18).

Northeastern seasonal winds were likely to bring more rain along the northeast coast, the east, and mountainous areas in Taipei Sunday (March 19), with the precipitation expanding across the north Sunday night until Monday (March 20) morning, per UDN. Temperatures would be slightly higher than Saturday at 20 to 22 degrees, though in south Taiwan they were likely to reach 25 to 30 degrees.

Southerly winds would dominate the weather from Monday until the next weekend, helping to raise temperatures day by day, according to forecasters. In the second half of the week, most of the country will register temperatures 30 degrees or higher.

Areas close to mountains in the center and south as well as the East Rift Valley in the counties of Hualien and Taitung would see the mercury reach 35 degrees, with dry weather across the country. Next weekend might bring another change, with lower temperatures and the likelihood of some rain, forecasters said.