AP News Digest 6 p.m.



TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — Donald Trump claims his arrest is imminent and he issues an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. There’s no evidence Manhattan prosecutors have given any official notice to him or his lawyers. By Michelle L. Price, Jill Colvin and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. WITH: TRUMP LEGAL TROUBLES-REPUBLICANS — Several top Republicans rushed to Donald Trump’s defense after he says he’s bracing for possible indictment. SENT: 930 words, photos.

ELECTION CONSPIRACIES — The election conspiracy movement that mushroomed after the 2020 White House race shows no signs of slowing down, undeterred by losses across the board by adherents in last year’s midterms. By Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1,360 words, photos. This is the Sunday Spotlight.

TRAIN-DERAILMENT-RUSSIA -- Soon after the Ohio train derailment, anonymous pro-Russian accounts started spreading misleading claims and anti-American propaganda about it on Twitter. Parroting Kremlin talking points on myriad topics, the accounts show how easily authoritarian countries and Americans willing to spread that propaganda can exploit social media platforms in an effort to steer public debate in the United States. By David Klepper. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine on Saturday, the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ABORTION-WYOMING — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law the nation’s first explicit ban on abortion pills since they became the predominant choice for abortion in the U.S. in recent years. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 650 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between Khan’s supporters and police, officials said. By Babar Dogar. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CONGRESS-FAILED-BANKS — There’s anger in Congress over the recent bank failures but division about what to do. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GRAIN-DEAL — An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty was extended just before its expiration date, officials said. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MEXICO-FENTANYL — The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning about dangerous counterfeit pills being sold at small pharmacies in Mexico that could contain deadly doses of fentanyl. SENT: 330 words.

ECUADOR-EARTHQUAKE — A strong earthquake has hit southern Ecuador and northern Peru, killing at least a dozen people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines. SENT: 410 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing.

CALIFORNIA-LIGHT-STREAKS — Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento area Friday night, shocking St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted videos on social media of the surprising sight. SENT: 280 words, photos.

STUDENT-PLEDGE-LAWSUIT — A South Carolina school district says a ninth grader walking in a hallway was stopped during a moment of silence and not the Pledge of Allegiance. Marissa Barnwell says in a lawsuit that she was pushed against the wall by a teacher at River Bluff High School when she didn’t stop to recite the pledge as she walked to class in November. SENT: 370 words, photo.

POULTRY-TRIAL-RULING — A federal judge is giving Oklahoma and nearly a dozen poultry companies, including the world’s largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, an additional 90 days to reach an agreement on plans to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. SENT: 270 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024-SOUTH CAROLINA — Republicans who are seeking to lead their party in the 2024 presidential race gathered in South Carolina this weekend with a goal at the forefront of their agenda: taking on “woke ideology.” By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 950 words, photos.

TYRE NICHOLS -- The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification. SENT: 410 words, photo.

XCEL ENERGY-NUCLEAR LEAK — Minnesota regulators knew four months ago that radioactive waste had leaked from a nuclear power plant in Monticello — but they didn’t announce anything about the leak until this week. The delay in notifying the public about the November leak of tritium raised questions about public safety and transparency. But industry experts say there was never a public health threat. SENT: 800 words, photo.

PHILADELPHIA’S-BOATHOUSE-ROW-LIGHTS-OUT -- The bright lights of Philadelphia’s famed Boathouse Row are going dark, at least for now. Thousands of lights outline the historic boathouses along the Schuylkill River. Near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, forming one of the most indelible images of the city. Tara Rasheed of Fairmount Park Conservancy calls it “our postcard shot of Philadelphia.” Starting Monday, though, the lights will be switched off and taken down as work gets underway on a $2.1 million replacement project expected to last eight months. SENT: 525 words, photos.

MIAMI-BEACH-SHOOTING — Police say one person was killed and a second wounded when gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break. SENT: 205 words, photo.

NIGHTCLUB-SHOOTING-OHIO -- Authorities in Ohio say a predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded. SENT: 105 words.

FRANCE-PENSION-TENSIONS — A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors. SENT: 400 words, photos.

REL-VATICAN-NICARAGUA -- The Vatican said it had closed its embassy in Nicaragua after the country’s government proposed suspending diplomatic relations, the latest episode in a yearslong crackdown on the Catholic Church by the administration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. SENT: 470 words, photos.

VATICAN-REFUGEES — Pope Francis is seeking to promote legal migration routes to Europe as an alternative to smuggling operations that he says have turned the Mediterranean into a “cemetery.” SENT: 270 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRANT BOAT DEATHS — Yecenia Lazcano Soriano left behind a 4-year-old daughter in her hometown of Tehuacan, Mexico, when she set out almost in secret to reach the United States. The last message she sent to relatives was a heart emoji. Days later, the small boat carrying her and seven other migrants capsized in rough surf off a beach in San Diego, California. The 22-year-old’s body was recovered shortly afterward the accident last week. SENT: 530 words, photos.

NORTH MACEDONIA-KOSOVO-SERBIA — Western officials are hoping for progress this weekend in EU-mediated talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders. These represent another attempt to defuse decades of tensions between the Balkan neighbors and wartime foes. SENT: 615 words, photos.

BRITAIN-STRIKES — Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will walk out of their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. SENT: 300 words, photo.

JAPAN-GERMANY — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are holding the first round of government consultations in Tokyo as they seek to strengthen economic and defense ties. SENT: 585 words, photos.

NIGERIA-ELECTIONS — Millions of Nigerians have headed back to the polls for gubernatorial elections following a disputed presidential election last month. SENT: 500 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-ELECTION — Voters in Kazakhstan will cast ballots Sunday after a short but active campaign for seats in the lower house of parliament that is being reconfigured in the wake of deadly unrest that gripped the resource-rich Central Asian nation a year ago. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli military said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward southern Israel. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ARKANSAS-JAIL-IVERMECTIN — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that says detainees at an Arkansas jail were given the drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19 without their knowledge. SENT: 620 words.

AUSTRALIA-DEAD FISH -- Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in what authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather. SENT: 285 words.

BKC—NCAA-FDU’S MOMENT — Iowa-born Tobin Anderson kicked around the small college circuit in upstate New York before landing at Fairleigh Dickinson, where he inherited a team that won just four games last season. On Friday night, the No. 16 seeded Knights pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA history to become overnight sensations — and March’s newest David. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BKC--NCAA-MARYLAND-ALABAMA: Top overall seed Alabama faces Maryland in a second-round NCAA Tournament game after the Crimson Tide’s standout freshman Brandon Miller didn’t score a single point in the first round. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9:40 p.m.

BKC--NCAA-AUBURN-HOUSTON: With All-American Marcus Sasser vowing to play despite a lingering groin injury, top-seeded Houston faces an Auburn team that’ll practically be playing a home game. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:10 p.m.

BKC--NCAA-ARKANSAS-KANSAS: Defending national champion Kansas meets an Arkansas team that’s facing a No. 1 seed for the third straight year. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game underway p.m.

BKC--NCAA-PRINCETON-MISSOURI — No. 15 seed Princeton looks to earn its first berth in the Sweet 16 since 1967. Missouri itself will try for its first Sweet 16 since 2009. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:10 p.m.

