Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate

Registration will start on March 22, distribution expected in April

  630
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/18 19:15
The Ministry of Finance warns against scams focusing on the upcoming NT$6,000 tax rebate. (Facebook, MOF image)

The Ministry of Finance warns against scams focusing on the upcoming NT$6,000 tax rebate. (Facebook, MOF image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With most residents about to receive NT$6,000 ($196) in tax rebates from the government next month, scams are emerging online, complete with false websites, reports said Saturday (March 18).

After reporting NT$380 billion in extra tax revenue last year to be shared with the public in various forms, the government decided to distribute one-off cash payments of NT$6,000 per person to most residents of the country.

However, with the program set to launch next month and registration starting March 22, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said it had discovered counterfeit websites and reported them to the police so they could be shut down.

When looking at a website in connection with the rebate program, netizens should take a close look at its URL, CNA reported. The only real official website was https://6000.gov.tw, with three zeroes and not the letter o, with a dot before the “gov.tw,” and without a “com” referring to commercial companies, the MOF said.

The government warned against clicking on unknown website links, and advised netizens to call the 165 anti-fraud hotline if they became aware of a scam.
tax rebate
scams
fraud
Ministry of Finance
NT$6000 rebate

RELATED ARTICLES

APRC holders, foreign spouses can register for NT$6,000 rebate on March 22
APRC holders, foreign spouses can register for NT$6,000 rebate on March 22
2023/03/17 16:07
Taiwanese mayor's anti-fraud campaign creates controversy
Taiwanese mayor's anti-fraud campaign creates controversy
2023/03/16 15:52
Cambodia prime minister receives scam text message from Taiwan
Cambodia prime minister receives scam text message from Taiwan
2023/03/14 11:57
Taiwan exports drop for 6th consecutive month in February
Taiwan exports drop for 6th consecutive month in February
2023/03/08 16:25
Former Taipei City official prosecuted for fraudulent expense claims
Former Taipei City official prosecuted for fraudulent expense claims
2023/03/07 18:05