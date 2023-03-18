Taiwan warns against scams focusing on NT$6,000 tax rebate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With most residents about to receive NT$6,000 ($196) in tax rebates from the government next month, scams are emerging online, complete with false websites, reports said Saturday (March 18).

After reporting NT$380 billion in extra tax revenue last year to be shared with the public in various forms, the government decided to distribute one-off cash payments of NT$6,000 per person to most residents of the country.

However, with the program set to launch next month and registration starting March 22, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said it had discovered counterfeit websites and reported them to the police so they could be shut down.

When looking at a website in connection with the rebate program, netizens should take a close look at its URL, CNA reported. The only real official website was https://6000.gov.tw, with three zeroes and not the letter o, with a dot before the “gov.tw,” and without a “com” referring to commercial companies, the MOF said.

The government warned against clicking on unknown website links, and advised netizens to call the 165 anti-fraud hotline if they became aware of a scam.