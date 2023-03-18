Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines scraps flights to Ho Chi Minh City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines has announced it will cancel flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam outside the Tomb Sweeping Holiday period.

In principle, all StarLux flights to the city in southern Vietnam will be scrapped from March 26 to May 6. However, because of the high number of bookings around the April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday period, flights will still be operating on the route on March 30, March 31, and between April 1 and April 9, the Liberty Times reported.

StarLux said it had discussed its summer schedule with the aviation authorities for some time, but no agreement had been reached, leaving the airline with no option but to adjust its flight schedule.

StarLux apologized to travelers who had already booked tickets, promising it would assist them with alternative arrangements and refunds. Flights between Taiwan and its two other Vietnamese destinations, Hanoi and Da Nang, are not affected by the changes.

The airline, which launched services in early 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic was expanding, announced it would open an office in Los Angeles, California, and start flights to the city in April.