Taiwan Creative Content Agency's new chairman shares vision for growth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) Chairman Tsai Chia-chun (蔡嘉駿) has shared his vision for promoting the nation’s entertainment industry.

On Friday (March 17), former TAICCA Chairman Peng Chun-heng (彭俊亨) handed over the reigns of power to Tsai, and will now serve as Taiwan Living Arts Foundation’s chairman. Tsai is also the president of the New Media Entertainment Association and producer of the nation’s high-profile reality talent show “Million Star.”

At the ceremony, Tsai said the entertainment industry requires abundant financial support from local and international businesses. In order to boost investment, Tsai said that he will negotiate with government departments and come up with a comprehensive plan.

“The funding provided by the culture ministry can only be seen as an incentive to attract the participation of more companies.” He explained this may include reducing taxes, financing, and loosening regulations for companies to get listed.