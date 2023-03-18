Taiwan mask mandate on public transport could end mid-April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If the downward trend of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the end of mask mandates on public transport could be scheduled for April, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (March 18).

The latest data saw 7,825 new local infections reported, or 7.33% fewer than the previous Saturday, while 35 people were listed as new deaths and 201 as imported cases.

The April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday is expected to act as an important factor in the decision-making on the ending of more restrictions, as previous holidays have been followed by minor upswings, UDN reported.

CECC Spokesman Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that regular COVID tests for hospital patients and relatives accompanying them could end on April 10. The tests would only continue for people who showed symptoms of coronavirus.

However, in order to safeguard the health of patients and staff, the wearing of masks inside hospitals would still be required, even after April, he said.

A decision about mask mandates on buses, trains, and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains would depend on the situation of the pandemic in mid-April, when the impact of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday was clear, according to Lo.

The daily number of new COVID cases is expected to drop next week, as from Monday (March 20), it will no longer be required to report and quarantine light cases.