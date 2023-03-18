Taiwan sticks with Japanese high-speed trains, confirms NT$28 billion purchase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The purchase of 12 Japanese bullet trains has been confirmed by the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC).

The railway operator confirmed the NT$28 billion (US$914 million) purchase of the N700s series 12-car bullet trains from an alliance of two Japanese companies on Wednesday (March 15). It said that after three rounds of bidding, the contract for the procurement of the trains had been awarded based on safety, operational capability, technology, and price.

“After many negotiations with the preferred contract manufacturer, the board of directors decided today to award the bid to the Hitachi-Toshiba Alliance,” the corporation's board said in a statement. The N700S trains will replace the current 700T series that has been in operation since 2007.

The announcement is good news for the relationship between THSRC and Japanese rolling stock manufacturers, as it previously looked unlikely the two sides would reach a deal. Reports in March 2022 said the high-speed rail operator’s negotiations with Japanese companies had stalled, and that they were looking for suppliers outside of Japan due to the country's companies offering “unreasonable” prices.

A delivery date has yet to be finalized.