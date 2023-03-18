Alexa
Blackpink fans flock to south Taiwan for concert

Blinks form long lines for merch ahead of supergroup performance in Kaohsiung

  2434
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/18 14:30
A long waiting line of people appears on Saturday (March 18) morning to purchase Blackpink's merchandise. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Blackpink fans have gone merchandise mad in south Taiwan's port city of Kaohsiung where the supergroup plays Saturday (March 18) and Sunday night.

The K-pop girl group’s concert is set to take place at Kaohsiung National Stadium. It is part of the "Born Pink" world tour.

The four band members and their entourage took off from Gimpo International Airport Saturday morning and arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport around noon, reported CNA.

Before the concert took place, fans formed a 1-kilometer-long line to purchase the band’s clothes, key chains, and handbags at concessions around the stadium. The first hard-core fan in the line was a female who started lining up at 12 a.m. and spent NT$20,000 (US$ 653).

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said tickets for southbound trains to Kaohsiung sold out Friday. The city government will distribute NT$50 coupons to concertgoers, including for the upcoming Mayday and A-Mei (張惠妹) concerts.

The vouchers can be spent at local night markets and expire after May 31.
