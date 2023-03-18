Alexa
Taiwan adds 7,825 local COVID cases

CECC announces 35 deaths, 201 imported cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/18 14:17
(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 7,825 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (March 18) as well as 35 deaths and 201 imported cases.

The number of new local infections was 7.33% lower than the previous Saturday. Taiwan scrapped most of its indoor mask mandates Feb. 20, with schools following suit on March 6.

On Friday (March 17), the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said arriving migrant workers would no longer be required to spend seven days in quarantine beginning March 20.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,222,922, with 18,732 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
