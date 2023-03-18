Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 26 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 17) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (March 18).

Of the 26 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 15 were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, and one CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the median line and flew along the southern portion of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ. Meanwhile, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter appeared in the southeast corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 266 military aircraft and 67 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 15 out of 26 PLA aircraft. (MND image)