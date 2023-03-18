Hoag Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71
First Round
Chris DiMarco
33-31—64
Miguel Angel Jimenez
31-33—64
Bernhard Langer
30-34—64
Doug Barron
33-32—65
Mike Weir
33-32—65
Darren Clarke
35-31—66
Fred Couples
32-34—66
Jim Furyk
32-34—66
Rob Labritz
32-34—66
Steve Stricker
32-34—66
Kevin Sutherland
33-33—66
Scott Verplank
34-32—66
Paul Broadhurst
34-33—67
David Duval
33-34—67
Brian Gay
34-33—67
John Huston
31-36—67
Thongchai Jaidee
33-34—67
Rod Pampling
33-34—67
Vijay Singh
33-34—67
Shane Bertsch
34-34—68
Marco Dawson
35-33—68
Robert Karlsson
36-32—68
Timothy O'Neal
35-33—68
Corey Pavin
33-35—68
Tim Petrovic
37-31—68
Dicky Pride
35-33—68
David Toms
34-34—68
Stephen Ames
35-34—69
Billy Andrade
33-36—69
Stuart Appleby
35-34—69
Woody Austin
33-36—69
Notah Begay
35-34—69
Alex Cejka
35-34—69
K.J. Choi
35-34—69
Ken Duke
34-35—69
Joe Durant
37-32—69
Retief Goosen
34-35—69
Paul Goydos
35-34—69
Richard Green
35-34—69
Padraig Harrington
35-34—69
Davis Love III
36-33—69
Rocco Mediate
36-33—69
Mark O'Meara
35-34—69
Tom Pernice
33-36—69
Harry Rudolph
35-34—69
John Senden
34-35—69
Jeff Sluman
35-34—69
Kirk Triplett
36-33—69
Robert Allenby
34-36—70
Ernie Els
33-37—70
Billy Mayfair
36-34—70
Jose Maria Olazabal
37-33—70
Brett Quigley
35-35—70
Wes Short
35-35—70
Y.E. Yang
34-36—70
Michael Allen
36-35—71
Steve Flesch
35-36—71
Jay Haas
35-36—71
Mark Hensby
38-33—71
Tim Herron
33-38—71
Lee Janzen
37-34—71
Justin Leonard
35-36—71
Jeff Maggert
35-36—71
Scott McCarron
36-35—71
Colin Montgomerie
34-37—71
Gene Sauers
36-35—71
Olin Browne
37-35—72
John Daly
35-37—72
David McKenzie
34-38—72
Scott Parel
35-37—72
Fred Funk
33-40—73
Bob Estes
40-34—74
Sandy Lyle
37-37—74
Scott Petersen
36-38—74
Mario Tiziani
38-36—74
Tom Lehman
37-38—75
John Cook
38-38—76
Brian Cooper
36-41—77
Friday