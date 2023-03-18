Alexa
Hoag Classic Tour Scores

By Associated Press
2023/03/18 09:05
Friday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,821; Par: 71
First Round





Chris DiMarco
33-31—64


Miguel Angel Jimenez
31-33—64


Bernhard Langer
30-34—64


Doug Barron
33-32—65


Mike Weir
33-32—65


Darren Clarke
35-31—66


Fred Couples
32-34—66


Jim Furyk
32-34—66


Rob Labritz
32-34—66


Steve Stricker
32-34—66


Kevin Sutherland
33-33—66


Scott Verplank
34-32—66


Paul Broadhurst
34-33—67


David Duval
33-34—67


Brian Gay
34-33—67


John Huston
31-36—67


Thongchai Jaidee
33-34—67


Rod Pampling
33-34—67


Vijay Singh
33-34—67


Shane Bertsch
34-34—68


Marco Dawson
35-33—68


Robert Karlsson
36-32—68


Timothy O'Neal
35-33—68


Corey Pavin
33-35—68


Tim Petrovic
37-31—68


Dicky Pride
35-33—68


David Toms
34-34—68


Stephen Ames
35-34—69


Billy Andrade
33-36—69


Stuart Appleby
35-34—69


Woody Austin
33-36—69


Notah Begay
35-34—69


Alex Cejka
35-34—69


K.J. Choi
35-34—69


Ken Duke
34-35—69


Joe Durant
37-32—69


Retief Goosen
34-35—69


Paul Goydos
35-34—69


Richard Green
35-34—69


Padraig Harrington
35-34—69


Davis Love III
36-33—69


Rocco Mediate
36-33—69


Mark O'Meara
35-34—69


Tom Pernice
33-36—69


Harry Rudolph
35-34—69


John Senden
34-35—69


Jeff Sluman
35-34—69


Kirk Triplett
36-33—69


Robert Allenby
34-36—70


Ernie Els
33-37—70


Billy Mayfair
36-34—70


Jose Maria Olazabal
37-33—70


Brett Quigley
35-35—70


Wes Short
35-35—70


Y.E. Yang
34-36—70


Michael Allen
36-35—71


Steve Flesch
35-36—71


Jay Haas
35-36—71


Mark Hensby
38-33—71


Tim Herron
33-38—71


Lee Janzen
37-34—71


Justin Leonard
35-36—71


Jeff Maggert
35-36—71


Scott McCarron
36-35—71


Colin Montgomerie
34-37—71


Gene Sauers
36-35—71


Olin Browne
37-35—72


John Daly
35-37—72


David McKenzie
34-38—72


Scott Parel
35-37—72


Fred Funk
33-40—73


Bob Estes
40-34—74


Sandy Lyle
37-37—74


Scott Petersen
36-38—74


Mario Tiziani
38-36—74


Tom Lehman
37-38—75


John Cook
38-38—76


Brian Cooper
36-41—77