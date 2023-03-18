Alexa
Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

By Associated Press
2023/03/18 08:05
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket between UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) and guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the second hal...
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by UCLA guard Kiki Rice, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semif...
UCLA forward Lina Sontag (21) drives the ball as Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball g...
Stanford's Cameron Brink, center, reacts to her team's No. 1 seed during an NCAA college women's basketball tournament selection show watch party at M...

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford star Cameron Brink is out for the top-seeded Cardinal in their NCAA Tournament opener because of a non-COVID illness.

The school made the announcement about 50 minutes before tipoff Friday against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion. Stanford said the junior forward's status is day-to-day.

“Not how I expected March Madness to start but cheering my girls on today. Just a stomach bug & I’ll be back asap,” Brink posted on her Instagram account.

Brink is the team's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.

The school's career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.9 assists. She has blocked 111 shots, ranking second-best in the nation.

