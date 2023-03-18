Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2023/03/18 05:06
Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert toss their awards for best picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" as they pose in the press room at t...
Cara Delevingne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP ...
Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at...
Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Michelle Yeoh, left, and Brendan Fraser pose at the engraving station at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby T...
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by a member of a Maori group as he arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in...
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward police next a burning vehicle during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March...
Pallbearers carry a coffin at the burial ceremony for some of the people who lost their lives following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blanty...
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi ...
President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew H...
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron ...
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's 5th goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between ...
Revellers play with colours to mark Rang Panchami festival in Indore, in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Rang Panchami...
An injured man lies down after a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Saturday, March 11, 2023. ...
A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Israeli women's rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," protest plans by Prime Minister Benjam...
A resident walks her dog during a power outage amid a heat wave in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
People walk though a park as snow falls in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A street performer calling people to visit a museum walks past an image of a Russian serviceman reading 'The Motherland we defend' at a street exhibit...

MARCH 11-17, 2023

From the disaster caused by tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, to protests against French President Macron's pension reforms in Paris, to the 95th Academy Awards, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

