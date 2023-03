BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.