New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE Open High Low Settle Chg. Mar 68.26 69.64 65.17 66.74 Down 1.61 Apr 68.47 69.83 65.38 66.93 Down 1.59 May 68.63 69.94 65.59 67.12 Down 1.51 Jun 68.59 69.87 65.69 67.16 Down 1.43 Jul 68.38 69.69 65.65 67.08 Down 1.35 Aug 68.14 69.45 65.55 66.92 Down 1.29 Sep 67.88 69.17 65.49 66.72 Down 1.24 Oct 68.15 68.82 65.43 66.51 Down 1.20 Nov 67.38 68.75 65.05 66.30 Down 1.17 Dec 67.48 68.44 64.96 66.09 Down 1.12 Jan 67.51 67.51 64.89 65.89 Down 1.09 Feb 66.76 67.92 64.80 65.71 Down 1.05 Mar 65.00 65.57 65.00 65.57 Down 1.01 Apr 65.44 Down .96 May 66.16 67.41 64.35 65.30 Down .92 Jun 65.12 Down .88 Jul 65.52 65.52 64.95 64.95 Down .83 Aug 65.59 65.60 64.81 64.81 Down .78 Sep 64.68 Down .74 Oct 64.58 Down .69 Nov 65.02 66.24 63.74 64.48 Down .65 Dec 64.31 Down .61 Jan 64.17 Down .56 Feb 63.99 Down .54 Mar 63.84 Down .52 Apr 63.74 Down .47 May 64.55 64.80 63.34 63.65 Down .44 Jun 63.51 Down .41 Jul 63.34 Down .40 Aug 63.20 Down .37 Sep 63.10 Down .33 Oct 63.02 Down .29 Nov 63.10 64.05 62.62 62.95 Down .25 Dec 62.79 Down .22 Jan 62.61 Down .21 Feb 62.45 Down .19 Mar 62.33 Down .16 Apr 62.22 Down .14 May 62.13 Down .12 Jun 61.99 Down .10 Jul 61.85 Down .08 Aug 61.77 Down .06 Sep 61.71 Down .03 Oct 61.61 Down .01 Nov 61.60 61.85 61.36 61.53 Up .01 Dec 61.36 Up .02 Jan 61.18 Up .04 Feb 61.03 Up .05 Mar 60.91 Up .06 Apr 60.84 Up .07 May 60.72 Up .09 Jun 60.55 Up .10 Jul 60.43 Up .11 Aug 60.31 Up .12 Sep 60.22 Up .14 Oct 60.17 Up .15 Nov 60.11 60.28 60.10 60.10 Up .16 Dec 59.94 Up .17 Jan 59.77 Up .17 Feb 59.61 Up .18 Mar 59.47 Up .18 Apr 59.37 Up .19 May 59.25 Up .20 Jun 59.12 Up .20 Jul 58.99 Up .21 Aug 58.90 Up .21 Sep 58.79 Up .22 Oct 58.68 Up .22 Nov 58.58 58.61 58.58 58.61 Up .23 Dec 58.45 Up .28 Jan 58.26 Up .23 Feb 58.11 Up .23 Mar 57.96 Up .23 Apr 57.77 Up .23 May 57.62 Up .23 Jun 57.49 Up .23 Jul 57.34 Up .23 Aug 57.18 Up .23 Sep 57.08 Up .23 Oct 56.94 Up .23 Nov 56.88 Up .23 Dec 56.70 Up .28 Jan 56.49 Up .23 Feb 56.34 Up .23 Mar 56.21 Up .23 Apr 56.10 Up .23 May 56.01 Up .23 Jun 55.87 Up .23 Jul 55.70 Up .23 Aug 55.55 Up .23 Sep 55.40 Up .23 Oct 55.27 Up .23 Nov 55.15 Up .23 Dec 54.94 Up .23 Jan 54.82 Up .23 Feb 54.71 Up .23 Mar 54.59 Up .23 Apr 54.48 Up .23 May 54.35 Up .23 Jun 54.25 Up .23 Jul 54.12 Up .23 Aug 54.00 Up .23 Sep 53.87 Up .23 Oct 53.76 Up .23 Nov 53.56 Up .23 Dec 53.41 Up .23 Jan 53.33 Up .23 Feb 53.25 Up .23 Mar 53.18 Up .23 Apr 53.09 Up .23 May 52.99 Up .23 Jun 52.87 Up .23 Jul 52.76 Up .23 Aug 52.63 Up .23 Sep 52.52 Up .23 Oct 52.40 Up .23 Nov 52.25 Up .23 Dec 52.03 Up .23 Jan 51.97 Up .23 Feb 51.91 Up .23 Mar 51.86 Up .23 Apr 51.79 Up .23 May 51.71 Up .23 Jun 51.61 Up .23 Jul 51.52 Up .23 Aug 51.41 Up .23 Sep 51.32 Up .23 Oct 51.22 Up .23 Nov 51.13 Up .23 Dec 51.06 Up .23 Jan 51.00 Up .23