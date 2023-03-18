Alexa
Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

By Associated Press
2023/03/18 01:08
Paul Townend celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on Galopin Des Champs on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racec...
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Galopin Des Champs stormed up the hill for a convincing victory in the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The pre-race favorite, at 7-5 odds, answered questions about his stamina by pulling away from Bravemansgame after the final fence to win by about seven lengths with Conflated crossing third.

The victory made jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins three-time Gold Cup champions — on St. Patrick's Day for the Irish pair.

“This race is just different. It brings winning to a different level,” Townend told iTV Racing.

A Plus Tard pulled up, ending a bid for back-to-back wins.

