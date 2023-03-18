AP Weekend News Lookahead - March 18-20

The weekend news lookahead offers a look at major events and stories for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All times EST and plans are subject to change.

The NCAA men’s and women's college basketball tournaments continue.

TOP STORIES

SATURDAY:

ELECTION CONSPIRACIES -- A rout of election conspiracists in last year’s midterm elections has done nothing to slow down the wider movement peddling false claims about voting and the 2020 presidential election. Across the U.S., allies of former President Donald Trump are meeting with community groups and holding forums to peddle various conspiracy theories about voting technology and election administration. Trump’s third run for the White House has only emboldened those who spread – and willingly believe — the claims, which continue to have real consequences for local election offices. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos. Eds: This is the Sunday Spotlight.

OPIOD-CRISIS-PENALTIES -- With U.S. overdose fatalities at an all-time high, state legislatures are considering tougher penalties for possession of fentanyl, the powerful opioid linked to most of the deaths. They represent a shift in places where lawmakers had been reducing drug penalties as part of criminal justice reform efforts. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BANKS — A look at what lawmakers are saying and planning as the fallout continues from the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 10 a.m.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-RUSSIA -- Soon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month, anonymous pro-Russian voices on Twitter began spreading misleading claims and anti-US propaganda, exploiting Elon Musk’s new verification system to create an illusion of credibility and expand their reach. The findings are contained in a new report by misinformation researchers at the non-profit Reset, who shared their analysis with The AP. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 a.m.

SUNDAY:

CASH-BAIL — Republican lawmakers across the country are pushing to increase the use of cash bail and pretrial detention. Their efforts are a counter to Democratic measures that have sought to eliminate cash bail and ensure most defendants are released before trial in states such as Illinois and New York. GOP lawmakers in at least 14 states have introduced 20 bills to bolster cash bail since legislative sessions began anew in 2023. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 9 a.m. This is the Monday Spotlight.

MEDICAID-FINDING NEW COVERAGE -- Medicaid will end for millions of people in the coming months, and that will push many into unfamiliar territory: shopping on the health insurance marketplace. UPCOMING: 845 words, photos by 10 a.m.

MONDAY:

BOOK BANS-SCHOOL LIBRARIES -- Controversies over books are not new, but the debates this year about access in schools have often focused on books with LGBTQ themes. Iowa’s Republican governor is backing a bill that could result in the removal of books from school libraries in all state districts if they’re successfully challenged in any one of them. School boards and legislatures nationwide also are facing questions about books and considering making it easier to limit access. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 9 a.m. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

